Crown Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $177.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $208.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.80.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $35,682,228. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.38.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

