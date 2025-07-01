New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 84,527 Shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 84,527 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of CSX worth $42,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 377,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 322,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 25.7% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1,283.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,190,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 123,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

