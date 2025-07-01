Monument Capital Management Sells 347 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Monument Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $32,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $5,742,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,555,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,452,029.28. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,695,000. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $35,682,228 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $177.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $208.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.37 and a 200-day moving average of $175.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.