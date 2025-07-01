Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 201.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%
BSJS opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $22.45.
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
