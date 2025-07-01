Guardian Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Guardian Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.0% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $62,654,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Intel by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806,882 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 124.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,049 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,379,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 64,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

