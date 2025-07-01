Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Sold by Longview Financial Advisors Inc.

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 49,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VSGX opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.01. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.