Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,845 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,720,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390,455 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,631,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481,369 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,270,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,595 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,805,000 after buying an additional 3,375,950 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

