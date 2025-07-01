Firstgroup PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Firstgroup PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0521 per share on Monday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a 21.1% increase from Firstgroup’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Firstgroup Stock Performance
Shares of FGROY opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. Firstgroup has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.05.
Firstgroup Company Profile
