Firstgroup PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Firstgroup PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0521 per share on Monday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a 21.1% increase from Firstgroup’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Firstgroup Stock Performance

Shares of FGROY opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. Firstgroup has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.05.

Firstgroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,800 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

