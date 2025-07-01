Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Lowers Stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,843,045,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 39,285.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,046,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $862,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,303 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,171,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,833 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $408,416,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,602,000 after buying an additional 1,547,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total value of $2,753,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 238,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,544,668.88. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $329,901.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,955.98. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,705 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,048. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 1.1%

PGR stock opened at $267.01 on Tuesday. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $207.48 and a one year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.65 and a 200-day moving average of $265.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

