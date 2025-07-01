ABLE Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,205 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,794 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 68,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NetApp by 39.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $5,151,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In related news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $29,828.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,940.35. This represents a 39.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $865,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 296,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,208,812.90. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,302 shares of company stock worth $1,590,514. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 0.8%

NTAP opened at $106.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.42. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.92.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.96% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.