Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 5,834 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
