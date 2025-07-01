Rovin Capital UT ADV Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 267.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.4% during the first quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

