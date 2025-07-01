Salomon & Ludwin LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 2.0% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,020,000 after acquiring an additional 243,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,948 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,651,000 after acquiring an additional 452,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $133.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.29 and a 200 day moving average of $128.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.10.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

