Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Buys 11,258 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 515,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 26.6% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $47,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Copia Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $109.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.40 and a 52 week high of $109.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.36.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

