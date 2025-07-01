Smith Group Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 104,931 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $22,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,649,000 after buying an additional 3,737,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,239,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,462,274,000 after buying an additional 857,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,252,000 after buying an additional 3,747,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,755,000 after buying an additional 80,005 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.58. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.76.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares in the company, valued at $8,314,764.96. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $83,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,110. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,394 shares of company stock worth $1,656,076. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

