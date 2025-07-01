iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.72.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

