Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $182.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $166.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.75.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $628,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 38,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,031,138.68. The trade was a 9.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $1,212,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,002.65. This trade represents a 32.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,915 shares of company stock worth $7,527,346 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSM opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.72. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $219.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

