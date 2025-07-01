Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Price

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th.

Get VeriSign alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VeriSign

VeriSign Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $289.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.77. VeriSign has a 12 month low of $172.49 and a 12 month high of $291.76.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 50.23%. The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.71, for a total value of $1,383,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 544,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,743,860.12. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Calys sold 400 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.97, for a total transaction of $112,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,579,769.95. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,002 shares of company stock valued at $7,013,599 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $222,840,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $586,417,000 after buying an additional 1,002,510 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 34,326.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,980,000 after buying an additional 695,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 477.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 791,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,880,000 after acquiring an additional 654,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 268.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 692,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,319,000 after acquiring an additional 504,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.