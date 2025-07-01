Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MGA. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Magna International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Veritas raised shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Get Magna International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Magna International

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50. Magna International has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 2.73%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Magna International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after buying an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Magna International by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 112,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 29,567 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.