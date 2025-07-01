Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.89. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

