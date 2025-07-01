Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATMU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATMU opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.03 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 94.85%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,757,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,440 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,003,000 after acquiring an additional 223,712 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 24.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,425,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,094,000 after purchasing an additional 478,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 84.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,258,000 after purchasing an additional 990,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,911,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,879,000 after purchasing an additional 584,270 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.