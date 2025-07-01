Kennon Green & Company LLC Sells 9,123 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kennon Green & Company LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,123 shares during the period. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $196,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,601 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,081,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $460,160,000 after purchasing an additional 463,470 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 432,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Williams Trading decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:NKE opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.40. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The company has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.