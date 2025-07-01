MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Paychex by 118.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,117,000 after buying an additional 74,245 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Paychex by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 15.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 7.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $145.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.89. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.40 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup set a $158.00 price target on Paychex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,408.75. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

