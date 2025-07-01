Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDTFree Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 44,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,000. Medtronic accounts for about 6.1% of Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% during the first quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 51,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 5,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $87.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.45%.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.87.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

