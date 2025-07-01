Cidel Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. SAP accounts for 1.9% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $28,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SAP by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,563,000 after acquiring an additional 890,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SAP by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,371,000 after acquiring an additional 701,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SAP by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,523,000 after acquiring an additional 798,037 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SAP by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,314,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,720,000 after acquiring an additional 70,613 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 31,239.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,061 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

SAP opened at $304.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.03 and a 200 day moving average of $276.24. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $194.93 and a fifty-two week high of $311.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $2.5423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.