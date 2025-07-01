Lincoln Capital Corp Takes Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 825 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. RoundAngle Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.75.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:IBM opened at $294.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $273.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.66. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $173.38 and a twelve month high of $296.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

