Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $1,163,580,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $852,732,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $377,169,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,769,000 after buying an additional 2,333,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $87.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.41. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The firm has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.