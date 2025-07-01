Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,879 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IJS opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.64. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $119.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.