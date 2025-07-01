Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Kampmann Melissa S.

Kampmann Melissa S. cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 2.1% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Zoetis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 419,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $155.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $200.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.13.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

