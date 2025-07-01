Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oceanside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,195,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,356,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. now owns 780,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,831,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,233,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,867,000 after purchasing an additional 173,782 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.65. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

