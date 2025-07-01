New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.68.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on NGD shares. Bank of America raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.65 to C$5.45 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of New Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.
Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$6.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.85. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$2.63 and a 1 year high of C$6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of C$3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.27, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59.
New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The company has a portfolio of two producing assets: Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine in Canada. Also, it has interests in the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico. The company derives revenue from the sale of Gold, Copper, and Silver.
