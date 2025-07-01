Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) vs. USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Critical Survey

Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY – Get Free Report) and USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Jutal Offshore Oil Services pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. USA Compression Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. USA Compression Partners pays out 308.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of USA Compression Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jutal Offshore Oil Services $289.21 million 0.66 $25.74 million N/A N/A USA Compression Partners $950.45 million 3.02 $99.57 million $0.68 35.86

This table compares Jutal Offshore Oil Services and USA Compression Partners”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

USA Compression Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Jutal Offshore Oil Services.

Risk & Volatility

Jutal Offshore Oil Services has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USA Compression Partners has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jutal Offshore Oil Services and USA Compression Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jutal Offshore Oil Services N/A N/A N/A USA Compression Partners 9.99% -81.01% 3.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Jutal Offshore Oil Services and USA Compression Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jutal Offshore Oil Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 USA Compression Partners 1 3 0 0 1.75

USA Compression Partners has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.65%. Given USA Compression Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe USA Compression Partners is more favorable than Jutal Offshore Oil Services.

Summary

USA Compression Partners beats Jutal Offshore Oil Services on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jutal Offshore Oil Services

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the fabrication of facilities and provision of integrated services for oil and gas, new energy, and refining and chemical industries. The company engages in the construction of large-scale modules, such as onshore LNG modules, modular plants, offshore platform upper modules, and FPSO/FLNG modules, as well as shop design, material procurement, structural prefabrication, machining, painting, assembly, machinery and equipment installation, pre-commissioning, load-out and transportation, and other activities; and undertakes projects in oil and gas process modules, petrochemical equipment, and undersea business. It also provides ship construction and repair services, including painting, electrical installation and commissioning, and hull assembly services; construction, renovation, and maintenance services for offshore platforms; natural gas purification and treatment, and oil production water treatment and sludge purification solutions; and hazardous waste collection, storage, utilization, and disposal services. In addition, the company is involved in the new energy equipment construction and other businesses; trades in biofuel products; designs, fabricates, installs, and repairs steel formation structures; and offers technical support services, as well as quayside machineries and chemical engineering facility, and other quayside and warehouse services. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment. It also provides compression services in various shale plays, including the Utica, Marcellus, Permian Basin, Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Mississippi Lime, Granite Wash, Woodford, Barnett, Haynesville, Niobrara, and Fayetteville shales. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 1,799,781 horsepower in its fleet. It serves oil companies; and independent producers, processors, gatherers, and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression GP, LLC operates as the general partner of USA Compression Partners, LP. The company was formerly known as Compression Holdings, LP, and changed its name to USA Compression Partners, LP in June 2011. USA Compression Partners, LP was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

