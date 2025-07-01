Comparing Archer Aviation (ACHR) & Its Peers

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “AEROSP/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Archer Aviation to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Archer Aviation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer Aviation N/A -79.78% -61.08% Archer Aviation Competitors -410.20% -70.11% -13.94%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Archer Aviation N/A -$536.80 million -7.87 Archer Aviation Competitors $18.81 billion $730.78 million 9.82

This table compares Archer Aviation and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Archer Aviation’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Archer Aviation. Archer Aviation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Archer Aviation and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer Aviation 0 1 7 0 2.88 Archer Aviation Competitors 392 2129 3303 120 2.53

Archer Aviation currently has a consensus price target of $13.13, indicating a potential upside of 27.27%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 4.06%. Given Archer Aviation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Archer Aviation has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archer Aviation’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Archer Aviation competitors beat Archer Aviation on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

