Babcock (NYSE:BW) versus China BAK Battery (NASDAQ:CBAT) Critical Survey

China BAK Battery (NASDAQ:CBAT) and Babcock (NYSE:BW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares China BAK Battery and Babcock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China BAK Battery 0.25% 0.30% 0.13% Babcock -7.89% N/A -7.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China BAK Battery and Babcock”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China BAK Battery $176.62 million 0.59 $11.79 million N/A N/A Babcock $717.30 million 0.13 -$59.92 million ($0.83) -1.16

China BAK Battery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Babcock.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of China BAK Battery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Babcock shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of China BAK Battery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Babcock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for China BAK Battery and Babcock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China BAK Battery 0 0 0 0 0.00 Babcock 0 2 1 0 2.33

Babcock has a consensus price target of $2.67, suggesting a potential upside of 176.63%. Given Babcock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Babcock is more favorable than China BAK Battery.

Risk and Volatility

China BAK Battery has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babcock has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China BAK Battery beats Babcock on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China BAK Battery

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion high power rechargeable batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, CBAK and Hitrans. Its lithium batteries are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, electric tricycles, and smaller-sized electric cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company also develops and manufactures NCM precursor and cathode materials. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. is based in Dalian, China.

About Babcock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions. The B&W Environmental segment focuses on systems for cooling, ash handling, particulate control, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxides removal, chemical looping for carbon control, and mercury control. The B&W Thermal segment offers steam generation equipment, aftermarket parts, construction, maintenance, and field services for plants in the power generation, oil and gas, and industrial sectors. The company was founded by George H. Babcock, Stephen Wilcox, Jr., and Joseph P. Manton in 1856 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.

