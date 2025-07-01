Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Increased by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,202,879,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6,435.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,912,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,250,896,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VOO opened at $568.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $697.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $536.98 and its 200-day moving average is $533.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $569.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.