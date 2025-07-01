Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $179,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313,379 shares in the last quarter. American Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,042,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,541,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,177,000 after purchasing an additional 874,756 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.53. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.297 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

