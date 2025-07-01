Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Lifted by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,678,000 after buying an additional 6,092,558 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,210,000 after buying an additional 4,464,590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $522,214,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,303,000 after buying an additional 4,298,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Shares of PM opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.36 and its 200-day moving average is $153.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

