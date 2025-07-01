Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,012,000 after buying an additional 3,171,310 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $886,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $303.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $304.53. The company has a market capitalization of $497.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

