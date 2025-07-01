Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,741 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Adobe by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $386.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.75.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

