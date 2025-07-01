Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $49.73.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

