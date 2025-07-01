Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,211,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,165,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,345.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,308,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,579,000 after buying an additional 1,288,137 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 409,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,071,000 after buying an additional 287,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,630.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 298,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,566,000 after buying an additional 281,282 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VNQ opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

