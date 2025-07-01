Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $14.58 Million Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the quarter. monday.com accounts for about 0.5% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of monday.com worth $14,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,701,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,858 shares during the period. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at $137,434,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at $116,686,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at $109,605,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,407,000 after acquiring an additional 403,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNDY shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on monday.com from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $365.00 price target on shares of monday.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.09.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $314.48 on Tuesday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $188.01 and a 12 month high of $342.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.90, a P/E/G ratio of 111.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.81.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.93 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 5.08%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

