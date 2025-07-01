Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Buys 403 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $109.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.14 and a 200 day moving average of $102.99. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $109.85.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

