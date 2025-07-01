Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 22.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.11. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.72. The firm has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.