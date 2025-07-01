Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,263 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 14.0% of Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $35,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

