Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Quarry Hill Advisors LLC

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $31.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.