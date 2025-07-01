Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 173.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 238,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,867,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.72. The company has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.95%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

