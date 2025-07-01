Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $874,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,339,000 after buying an additional 272,506 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 196,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,103,000 after buying an additional 31,125 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,603,360,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,003.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,065.32.

In other news, Director Deborah Black sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.23, for a total value of $562,257.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,418.44. This trade represents a 58.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.62, for a total value of $717,347.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,842.10. This represents a 19.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $1,029.17 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $991.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $964.06. The firm has a market cap of $213.02 billion, a PE ratio of 139.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

