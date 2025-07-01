3,121 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 45,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VGK stock opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $78.58.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.