Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.78.

Eaton Stock Up 1.2%

ETN stock opened at $357.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

